Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has reacted after he carried the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy along with ex-Australia captain Mark Anthony Taylor ahead of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The former India head coach shared a post on his 'X' (formerly Twitter). "Privilege and honour to carry the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a terrific bloke and one of Australia's finest captains, Mark Anthony Taylor," Shastri captioned the post. During Ravi Shastri's tenure, the Indian cricket team won two consecutive Border-Gavaskar Trophies on Australian soil in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 Test series. Former India Head Coach Ravi Shastri Bats for Two-Tier Test System To Secure Longer Format's Future.

Ravi Shastri Reacts After Carrying Border-Gavaskar Trophy At SCG

Privilege and honour to carry the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a terrific bloke and one of Australia's finest captains, Mark Anthony Taylor. #AUSvIND #BGT #Cricket pic.twitter.com/ZD2YSj6Ist — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 3, 2025

