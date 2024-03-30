The Indian Premier League (IPL) fanbase is entertained with the action on the field and now has Tifo to support their teams - just like in the foreign leagues. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is the recent team to release their official Tifo. LSG Tifo contains images of star players while a ‘discouraging’ message for the opposing team is inscribed over the top. The message reads – Adab se Harange (Will Defeat you gracefully). The colourful Tifo will make its debut on March 30 when Lucknow Super Giants host Punjab Kings at Ekana Stands. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians To Celebrate ESA Day on April 7, To Invite Kids From NGOs To Watch Match vs Delhi Capitals.

Lucknow Super Giants Unveil Team’s First-Ever Tifo

Lucknow's first-ever Tifo to celebrate the Super Giants - now ready to be unveiled in the Ekana stands! 😍🔥 This is Lucknow. This is UP! 💙 pic.twitter.com/F6I4SKcChT — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 30, 2024

