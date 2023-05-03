The rain has played spoilsport and has stopped play in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2023 in Lucknow. It had started drizzling as the first innings neared its end but it got heavier after 19.2 overs when the umpires decided to stop play and the covers came on. The game had delayed start due to bad weather. Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube Complete T20 Milestones During LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

Rain Stops Play in Lucknow

