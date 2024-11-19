Rahul Dravid was named as the head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals after he decided not to renew his contract with BCCI for the India National Cricket Team. Under Rahul Dravid Team India was the number one team across all cricket formats. India had a high match-winning percentage when Rahul Dravid was the head coach. Rahul Dravid also led India to the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 where India lost to Australia. From this point on redemption journey of Rahul Dravid started till he won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title with India. Rajasthan Royals took to social media and shared an emotional video showcasing Rahul Dravid's journey with a special touch of Bollywood sensation Shah Rukh Khan. On This Day Last Year India Lost Final of ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Against Australia.

Rajasthan Royals' Special Video for Rahul Dravid

