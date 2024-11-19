The India National Cricket Team seemed to be on the top of the food chain until they lost to the Australia National Cricket Team in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 19. India did not lose a single game during their ICC CWC 2023 campaign except the final against Australia. Rohit Sharma-led India were asked to bat first and were bowled out for 240 runs in 50 overs. Australia chased down the target in just 43 overs to claim their sixth ODI World Cup title. Travis Head was rewarded with the Player of the Match award as he played a wonderful knock of 137 runs which helped Australia to claim the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 title. Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan Call Virat Kohli 'Legend' During Team India's Headshot Session Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Australia Beat India in the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Final

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)