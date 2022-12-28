Mumbai vs Saurashtra Elite Group B match at the Bandra Kurla Complex at Mumbai becomes eventful as Suryakumar Yadav, who is currently battling for a slot in the Indian Test team middle order, misses out on a well-deserved hundred. Coming to the crease at a tricky condition of 6/2, Suryakumar played a counterattacking knock to score 95 but missed out on his ton by 5 runs. On the other hand, Sarfaraz Khan shared crease with his younger brother Musheer Khan. Musheer made his first-class debut in this game and got handed the cap by his elder brother Sarfaraz. Proud moment for father Naushad Khan who coached both his sons. IPL 2023: Arunkumar Jagadeesh Appointed As Assistant Batting Coach of Mumbai Indians.

Suryakumar Yadav Misses Out On Well Deserved Hundred

Suryakumar Yadav scored 95 runs from 107 balls, missed out a well deserving hundred by just 5 runs, at one stage Mumbai was 6 for 2. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 28, 2022

Sarfaraz Khan Bats With Younger Brother Musheer Khan

New brothers in town, Sarfaraz Khan & Musheer Khan batting together for the first time for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy. pic.twitter.com/sMltaQBb15 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 28, 2022

