Harry Brook is one of the most talented players in world cricket now. He has already impressed heavily in Test cricket and finding his feet in white-ball cricket. His recent performances in the ICC Champions Trophy and the India series were not satisfactory yet former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin didn't hesitate to laud him when he nailed a cover drive during the South Africa vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match. Ashwin explained the technicalities of the weight transfer in the shot by Brook and told youngsters that it is an example for them. Marco Jansen Takes Spectacular Catch Covering 28 Metres To Dismiss Harry Brook During SA vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Ravi Ashwin Lauds Harry Brook

If you had to teach a youngster how to hit a front foot cover drive, these pictures will be the perfect depiction.👌👌 Look at how Harry brook moves in to the ball (pic on the left ) and then his right leg ( back foot ) releases weight on to the toe (pic on the right ) to… pic.twitter.com/NqV7R7eZvs — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 1, 2025

