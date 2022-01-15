Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri reacted to Virat Kohli's resignation as Test captain, calling it a 'sad day'. In his tweet tagging Kohli, Shastri added, "sad day for me personally as this is the team India we built together." Read Virat Kohli’s Full Statement As he Steps Down from Test Captaincy.

Virat, you can go with your head held high. Few have achieved what you have as captain. Definitely India's most aggressive and successful. Sad day for me personally as this is the team 🇮🇳 we built together - @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/lQC3LvekOf — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 15, 2022

