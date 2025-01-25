RCB funny memes and jokes went viral on social media after their newest recruits Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone managed low scores during the IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 on Saturday, January 25. The two England stars failed to make much of an impact on the scoreboard, much like the IND vs ENG 1st T20I in Kolkata. Phil Salt started off on a high, hitting a four off the first ball of the match but was dismissed in the same over by Arshdeep Singh for just four runs. Liam Livingstone spent some time at the crease but could not manage more than 13 runs off 14 deliveries before being dismissed by Axar Patel. RCB had signed Phil Salt for Rs 11.50 crore and Liam Livingstone for Rs 8.75 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. Varun Chakaravarthy Castles Harry Brook, Ravi Shastri Takes Jibe at England Batter Over His 'Smog' Remark During IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 Live Commentary (Watch Video).

'RCB Players Never Disappoint'

'Every RCB Fan'

Both Liam Livingstone and Phil Salt got out early 💔. Life of Virat Kohli and RCB fan 🥹.#INDvENG #ViratKohli #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/BhrgAZYISz — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) January 25, 2025

Haha

'RCB Fans to Phil Salt Today'

rcb fans to phil salt : pic.twitter.com/PuQDAj9zLK — 𝙨𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙖 (@sanyababbles1) January 25, 2025

Hilarious

Another Funny One

Phil Salt with Phil Salt with KKR. RCB.pic.twitter.com/LGWsdCGDIK — कट्टर INDIA समर्थक 🦁🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRWeRule) January 25, 2025

