Varun Chakaravarthy got the better of Harry Brook once again as he castled the right-hander during the IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 on Saturday, January 25. The right-hander came down the crease but the ball sneaked between the bat and the pad and crashed into the stumps. Harry Brook did not have any clue about the delivery as his stumps were rattled and let out a wry smile. Ravi Shastri, who was on commentary at that time, poked a jibe at the England batter, saying, "You don't need the smog." This was after Harry Brook had blamed the smog in Kolkata for England's struggles against spin bowling. Harry Brook Blames Smog in Kolkata for England's Struggle Against Indian Spinners During IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025, Says 'It Was A Lot Harder to Pick'.

Watch Varun Chakaravarthy Dismiss Harry Brook, Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)