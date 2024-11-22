Day 1 of the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 witnessed Rishabh Pant and Nathan Lyon engage in some fun banter during the post-lunch session, where the duo discusses about upcoming Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction. The stump mic caught Lyon asking Pant where the explosive wicket-keeper batter is going in the IPL 2025 Auction, to which the Indian player responded 'No Idea'. Pant and Lyon have had intriguing contests on the field in the past editions of BGT, where the wicketkeeper-batter took runs off the wily off-spinner several times. KL Rahul Wicket Video: Indian Batsman Dismissed Following Controversial Call During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024.

Two Old Friends Meet

