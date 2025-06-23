Rishabh Pant has his own way of playing where he lives by the sword and dies by the sword. During the second innings of the India vs England first Test 2025 at Headingley, Pant was closer to the second while trying to play a falling sweep off Brydon Carse. Carse was bowling well and Pant tries to put him off by trying to play the falling sweep. But he was off his balance quicker than he expected to and the ball hit his pads before he tumbled. England appealed hard and opted for DRS when the Umpire said not out. Replay showed the ball brushed Pant's bat before hitting pad. It was a close save for Pant. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Ollie Pope Says He Tried Not To Think About Discussions Surrounding His Place in England Cricket Team After Century Against India.

Rishabh Pant Gets Narrowly Saved

Rishabh Pant goes tumbling 😅 pic.twitter.com/1VtRUMUh2O — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 23, 2025

