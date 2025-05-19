In a brilliant display of fielding, Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster Eshan Malinga grabbed a stunning catch of his bowling to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant in the Indian Premier League 2025 match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the 12th over. Eshan Malinga bowled a full-length delivery on middle and off stump, and Rishabh Pant chipped back to the bowler. Malinga showcased his sharp reflexes and grabbed the ball with both his hands. Pant was dismissed for just seven runs. LSG IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Can Lucknow Super Giants Finish in Top Four on Indian Premier League Points Table?

Eshan Malinga Take Splendid Catch

Magnificent Malinga! 🪽😮 Athleticism on display from Eshan Malinga as he grabs a stunner to send back Rishabh Pant! 👌#LSG 133/2 after 13 overs. Updates ▶ https://t.co/GNnZh90u7T#TATAIPL | #LSGvSRH | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/5rSouA8Kw0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 19, 2025

