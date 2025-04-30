Rohit Sharma, one of the best cricketers in the modern-day game, has turned 38 today. The India National Cricket Team captain is one of the finest batters the game has witnessed, but did you know that he has a hat-trick to his name? The 'Hitman' as they call him, is pretty handy with his right-arm off-break bowling as well and he had picked up a sensational hat-trick while playing for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in the IPL in 2009. Rohit Sharma bowled the 16th over of the run chase with Mumbai Indians tasked with chasing 146 runs and he dismissed Abhishek Nayar with the fifth ball of the over. He accounted for Harbhajan Singh with the last delivery of the over and completed his hat-trick in the 18th over when he got rid of a well-set JP Duminy. He also dismissed Saurabh Tiwary to finish with figures of 4/6 as Deccan Chargers won the match by 19 runs. Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: A Look At Hitman's Batting Stats in Every IPL-Winning Season as Star Turns 38.

Watch Rohit Sharma's IPL Hat-Trick Here:

