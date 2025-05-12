IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals posted a picture on their X account with the caption "What have you done", referring to the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. This must be the exact feeling of many India national cricket team fans. In January 2025, a tiring BGT 2024-25 ended, and Team India lost. Now, just ahead of the next Test series India are set to play in June, the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series 2025 in England, three of the biggest legends of the current team have retired, during and after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement on December 18, 2024. Now, the two greatest batters of the side Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have also bid adieu to the format. What Does 269 in Virat Kohli's Test Retirement Post Stand For? Know Meaning.

Rajasthan Royals Post After Virat Kohli Retirement:

What have you done @ BGT 💔 pic.twitter.com/vYaPUxteNM — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 12, 2025

