After a unconvincing start in the first two games, Rohit Sharma seems to be back in touch as he hits his first fifty of the season against Delhi Capitals and his first fifty since 2021. He got off the blocks fast and reached 48 runs in only 24 deliveries. He faced a stutter in the next few balls to Axar Patel, finally completing the fifty in 29 balls and helps Mumbai Indians have the chase under control.

Rohit Sharma Scores His First Fifty in Two Years

First IPL fifty for Rohit Sharma in 25 innings! The long wait is finally over for The Hitman. pic.twitter.com/kFe0zu5Koe — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 11, 2023

