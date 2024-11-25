Ahead of the second Test at Adelaide, India's regular Test captain Rohit Sharma was spotted seated in India National Cricket Team's dressing room on Day 4 of the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024. Sharma could be seen sitting alongside coach Gautam Gambhir as India gained complete control of the Perth Test. Sharma, who landed in Australia on Sunday, also underwent his first net session, where the Indian batter practiced with a pink ball. IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024: Mohammed Siraj Removes Steve Smith As Australia Go Into Lunch at 104/5 on Day Four.

Rohit Sharma Seen In Indian Dressing Room

Rohit Sharma's Dedication

Landed in Australia yesterday, Joined Indian dressing room today morning and now doing practice. Rohit Sharma showing his dedication for #BGT2024 . He doesn't want to retire before winning WTC. #RohitSharma𓃵 #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/9F4Pr5NWDb — Satya Prakash (@_SatyaPrakash08) November 25, 2024

