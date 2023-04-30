Indian cricket team and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is currently celebrating his 36th birthday. After spending the early part of his IPL career in Deccan Chargers, Rohit Sharma joined Mumbai Indians in 2011. Since then he has helped the franchise to win five Indian Premier League trophies, making them the most successful team in the tournament. Rohit has an exceptional record with MI both as a batter and as a captain. Taking to social media, MI have now shared a post, wishing their captain on this special day. Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: When Star Cricketer Took A Hat-Trick in IPL for Deccan Chargers Against Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians Send Birthday Wishes to Rohit Sharma

