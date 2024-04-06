Virat Kohli scored the first century of IPL 2024 and it has led to fans flooding the internet with a lot of funny memes! The right-hander finished with 113 runs off just 72 deliveries and his knock included 12 fours and four sixes. Kohli held one end for RCB and slammed what was a record-extending eighth IPL century. His knock propelled Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 183/3 against Rajasthan Royals. Kohli has been the highest run-scorer in IPL history and this performance further cemented his status as one of the greats of the game. Take a look at some of the funny memes below. Virat Kohli Scores First Century of IPL 2024, Achieves Feat During RR vs RCB Match.

RCB Fans Teasing Other Fans Now

RCB fans teasing MI/CSK fans after king kohli hits first century of IPL 2024:#RRvsRCB #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/iuFJr3auw3 — RanaJi🏹 (@RanaTells) April 6, 2024

Rest of RCB Batting vs Virat Kohli

Haha

RCB fans after Virat Kohli carries the batting once again #RRvRCB #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/n8DumjDDtw — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 6, 2024

Virat Kohli Be Like

Kohli to RCB Fans

Virat Kohli to all the RCB fans: pic.twitter.com/gjk8xdp4Gf — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 6, 2024

'World Cup Mein Jageh Pakki'

