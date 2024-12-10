Sai Sudharsan has been recently retained by Gujarat Titans for the upcoming IPL 2025. He travelled to Australia for the India A matches and scored some good runs there before returning to India and opting for surgery due to an unconfirmed injury. Sudharsan went a successful surgery and shared a picture from hospital bed with the message, 'Will be back stronger in no time. A big thank you to the medical team and BCCI for their efforts and support. Thank you, Titans family, for your love and support'. Indian Fan Removed From Stadium for Displaying Sandpaper During India vs Australia Adelaide Test, Video Emerges.

Sai Sudharsan Shares Picture From Hospital Bed After Successful Surgery

Will be back stronger in no time 💪 A big thank you to the medical team and BCCI for their efforts and support. Thank you Titans family for your love and support 🦋 pic.twitter.com/tjmkQ8I9BO — Sai Sudharsan (@sais_1509) December 10, 2024

