Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 Live Score Updates: A repeat of the inaugural WPL final is on the cards as Mumbai Indians square off against Delhi Capitals in the second match of Women's Premier League 2025 on Saturday, February 15. You can check the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match scorecard here. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team had failed to make it to the final last year after losing to eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator. Fans can recall the last edition of the WPL where Mumbai Indians had beaten Delhi Capitals off the last ball in a thriller with Sajeevan Sajana announcing herself on the big stage. The former champions will eye a winning start but the work will be far from easy against a side like Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of MI-W vs DC-W Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Start Sports and JioHotstar Online.

Delhi Capitals have been the most consistent franchise in these two editions of the WPL. Meg Lanning has been superb as captain and has orchestrated some memorable wins. But the team has failed to make it to the title, despite having reached the final on both occasions. However, this time. they will look to change that narrative and eye a winning start. However, the head-to-head stats between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are tilted in favour of the former champions with Harmanpreet Kaur and co winning three out of five matches played. The WPL 2025 has already gotten off to a rollicking start and both teams will look to put on another impressive show at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of Women’s Premier League T20 Tournament.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Niki Prasad, Nallapureddy Charani

