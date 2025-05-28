Star United States Of America national cricket team bowler Saurabh Netravalkar, who made headlines by taking wickets of top players in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, has now achieved another magnificent milestone. The 33-year-old Saurabh Netravalkar has now become the first-ever bowler to pick 100 wickets, representing the United States of America in ODIs. Saurabh Netravalkar achieved this feat during the USA vs Oman ICC CWC League 2 match at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida. Saurabh Netravalkar's 100th ODI wicket was Oman national cricket team batter Aamir Kaleem. Netravalkar scalped Kaleem's wicket in his very first ball of the USA vs OMA ICC CWC League 2 match. Saurabh Netravalkar Official Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and X Handles: USA Cricketer and Oracle Engineer Lists Out His Real Social Media Account IDs and Pages.

Saurabh Netravalkar Picks 100 ODI Wickets

