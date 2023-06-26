The senior cricketers of Zimbabwe have stepped up whenever the team needed it in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier and one of them is Sean Williams. He already has three big scores in the last three games including a century and two half-centuries. He tops it up with another hundred against USA in the final group stage clash. He completed his century in just 65 balls and put Zimbabwe in a position of advantage.

Sean Williams Scores His Second Century in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier

