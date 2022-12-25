Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistani fast bowler who is currently rehabbing in National High-Performance Center of Pakistan, tweeted a message supporting Babar Azam after Pakistan's 3-0 series loss to England at home. After the change of regime at the Pakistan Cricket Board including Shaheen's father-in-law Shahid Afridi being the interim chief selector of PCB, Shaheen has deleted the tweet leading to a few controversies being raised. Shaheen Afridi Wedding Date: Shahid Afridi Confirms Nikah Date of Daughter Ansha with Pakistan Pacer.

Shaheen Shah Afridi Deletes Tweet Supporting Babar Azam

Shaheen Afridi has deleted his tweet in support of Babar Azam posted after the Karachi Test against England. Haris Rauf's tweet is still there, along with the hashtag. — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 24, 2022

