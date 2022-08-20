Shaheen Shah Afridi wished the Pakistan team good luck for Asia Cup 2022 after he was ruled out of the competition due to a knee injury, on Saturday, August 20. Taking to social media, the young left-arm pacer credited all the players of his team for being matchwinners and also asked fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

Shaheen Shah Afridi's Tweet:

Every player of our playing 11 is a match winner. Wishing my team the best of luck for upcoming Asia Cup. To the fans, keep me in your prayers for my quick recovery. I'll be back soon Inshallah pic.twitter.com/jW9gGpWWQX — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) August 20, 2022

