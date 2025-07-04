India national cricket team Test captain Shubman Gill played a record-breaking knock of 269 off 387 deliveries, including 30 fours and three sixes, during the second Test against the England national cricket team at Edgbaston. Gill achieved several iconic milestones during his mammoth knock. The 25-year-old's memorable innings helped Team India post 587 runs in the first innings. After getting dismissed by 269 runs, Shubman Gill shattered former cricketer Virat Kohli's elite record of the highest individual score by a captain in the ICC World Test Championship history. Kohli made an unbeaten 254 runs against the South Africa national cricket team during the Pune Test in 2019. Shubman Gill Breaks Sunil Gavaskar’s Historic Record of Highest Score by Indian Player in England in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Shubman Gill Shatters Virat Kohli's Record

Highest individual score by a captain in World Test Championship history. 🔥 • 269 (387) - 𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙢𝙖𝙣 𝙂𝙞𝙡𝙡* vs England, Birmingham (2025) • 254* (336) - Virat Kohli vs South Africa, Pune (2019) • 252 (373) - Tom Latham vs Bangladesh, Christchurch (2022) • 251… pic.twitter.com/RQpsdRWlLW — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 4, 2025

