After a strong performance in the India vs England five-match Test series, Shubman Gill has taken some time out of his schedule and visited his home to spend some time with family ahead of IPL 2024. Amidst this, a video has surfaced on social media where Shubman was spotted enjoying his time at home in Punjab by playing cards with his family members. Fans loved to see him happy alongside his family and made the video viral. Cleaned Up! Yash Thakur Rattles Prithvi Shaw's Stumps With Sensational Delivery During MUM vs VID Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final (Watch Video).

Shubman Gill Spotted Playing Card Game With His Family

A CARD GAME WITH FAMILY IS A MUST WHEN YOU ARE IN PUNJAB ❤️. We play Bhabho. What it’s called in your region? pic.twitter.com/xlHKj0xRnZ — Khushpreet Singh Aulakh (@kp_khushpreet) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)