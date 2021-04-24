Shubman Gill Urges People to Be More 'Responsible' amid COVID-19 Crisis

The situation currently is tough, and I want to thank all our doctors, nurses and the healthcare fraternity working round the clock to save lives. In this moment we need to be responsible.I urge you to follow the government instructions, wear a mask,social distance and stay safe. — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) April 24, 2021

