After failing in the first innings, Punjab captain Shubman Gill struck a hard-earned half-century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Karnataka. Gill reached his 20th First-Class half-century in 119 balls, which were laced with seven fours and one solitary six. Despite, Gill's best efforts, Punjab are still trailing Karnataka by over 250 runs. A loss for Punajb will mean the end of their hopes of reaching the next round of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 edition. '35th and 36th in FC Cricket' Ravindra Jadeja Shares Picture of Match Balls After His 12-Wicket Haul Helps Saurashtra Beat Delhi in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 (See Instagram Story)

Shubman Gill Regains Form

