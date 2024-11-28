Siddarth Kaul has announced his retirement from cricket in India. The 34-year-old fast bowler played for Punjab in domestic cricket and was part of the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team that had won the 2008 U19 World Cup in Malaysia. Taking to social media, the pacer penned a long note where he made the announcement. "The time has now come to call time on my career in India and announce my retirement....I don’t know what the future holds but I look back on this chapter with only fond memories and now on to the next chapter," a part of his note on social media read. Siddarth Kaul has played three ODIs and as many T20Is. Retirement Post?! Virat Kohli Fans React To Star Indian Cricketer's Promotional Post, Almost Mistake It For Retirement Announcement.

Siddarth Kaul Announces Retirement from Cricket in India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Kaul 🧿 (@iamsidkaul)

