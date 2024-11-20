Virat Kohli has been the India National Cricket Team’s star performer winning multiple matches even for his club side also. His batting style, performances, and passion on the field attracted many fans who wished to see him play for many more years. They trace Virat Kohli’s every move and post to stay updated. In a recent post shared on ‘X’ Virat Kohli promoted his brand Wrogn and lauded its journey. However, the format of the post and white background created confusion as many fans thought Kohli was announcing retirement. Kohli has already announced retirement from the international T20 format. But Virat will be playing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between India and Australia national cricket teams. Check out Virat Kohli’s post and fans' reactions to the same. Fans React As Virat Kohli Continues His Batting Practice Despite Heavy Rain Ahead of IND vs AUS BGT 2024–25 1st Test.

'Thora Sa Hear Attack aa Jata Hai'

Fir se ad , bhai plzz kuch or post kr de. Ye white background mt use kr bhai thora sa hear attack aa jata hai 😭😭😭 — (SKY)🇮🇳👨 (@thegullycrick) November 20, 2024

Fan Showing Other Fans' Mindset

What if Original Retirement Post Comes

Ab to aise post itne aa gye h ek din sahi me retirement post dalega sbko lagega ad h https://t.co/rrZjDcgKR7 — Pushkar (@musafirr_Hu_yar) November 20, 2024

'Mini Heart Attack'

'JumpScare template of the day'

JumpScare template of the day 🏅 https://t.co/osKvjbAytq — El Chopernos (@El_Chopernos) November 20, 2024

'Jhatka Mat Diya Kro Bro'

Bhai 😳😳😳😳 jhatka Mat diya kro bro https://t.co/Uc39QkyhM0 — AB Cricinfo (@ABCricinfo16) November 20, 2024

'2 Min k Liye'

