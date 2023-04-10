Virat Kohli scored a good looking 61 in 44 deliveries during RCB's home game against LSG at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. During his stay, he played some breathtaking shot to both LSG spinners and fast bowlers. A flicked pull off Mark Wood's delivery was the best shot of the lot. A back of length ball targeted at the body was smoked through mid-wicket.

Virat Kohli Flicks Mark Wood For Six

