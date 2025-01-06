After a tough contest between the bat and ball, the South Africa national cricket team defeated the Pakistan national cricket team by 10 wickets in the second Test in Cape Town on Monday. With this victory, the host whitewashed Pakistan 2-0 in the two-match Test series. It is to be noted that South Africa has already qualified for the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 grand finale. They will face the Australia national cricket team at Lord's. Talking about the match, Pakistan was bundled out for 194 runs in the first innings after Kagiso Rabada bagged three wickets. In reply, the hosts slammed 615 runs after Ryan Rickelton made 256 runs. The hosts enforced a follow-on. In Pakistan's second innings, skipper Shan Masood played a fighting knock of 145 runs as they made 478 runs. South Africa needed 58 runs to win the second Test. The hosts chased down the target easily with 10 wickets in hand. Babar Azam and Shan Masood Record Pakistan's Highest-Ever Opening Stand Against South Africa, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25.

South Africa Secures a Comfortable Win Over Pakistan

⚪️🟢 Davids Beddingham (44*) and Aiden Markram (14*) wrap it up inside 8 overs and the Proteas take victory here at WSB Newlands Stadium. We also win the Test series against Pakistan 2-0 🫡 Cape Town, it's been an absolute pleasure 💚💛 #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/7L9EJ4zqd6 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 6, 2025

