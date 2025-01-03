Steve Smith asserted that he had his hand underneath the ball after the third umpire denied his incredible attempt to dismiss Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025 on Friday, January 3. Kohli edged a delivery by Scott Boland to the second slip where Steve Smith dived and reached for the ball before pushing it up with Marnus Labuschagne completing the catch. While Steve Smith was confident that he had his hand underneath the ball, the third umpire felt otherwise and adjudged Kohli not out after watching the replays. Smith, while chatting to Isa Guha at lunch, said that he had his hand below the ball. "100%. No denying it whatsoever. But the umpire has made the decision and we move on," he said. Out or Not Out? Fans Divided Over Third Umpire's Decision On Steve Smith's Attempt as Virat Kohli Survives Close Call During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025.

Steve Smith Reacts as Umpire Overturns His Catch

"100%. No denying it whatsoever." Steve Smith weighs in on whether he got his hand underneath the ball in the biggest moment of the morning. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/bqIy8iGIRm — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2025

