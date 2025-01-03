Was Steve Smith's catch clean or not? Should Virat Kohli have been given out? Fans debated on social media after the third umpire ruled that the ball had touched the ground after Steve Smith's magnificently attempted to take Virat Kohli's catch. Kohli walked to the crease in the eighth over and edged a Scott Boland delivery to second slip where Steve Smith lunged forward to take the catch and managed to flick the ball in the air with Marnus Labuschagne completing the effort. As Smith and co were celebrating, Joel Wilson, the third umpire, watched the catch a number of times before arriving at the conclusion that the ball had brushed the ground. Why Is Rohit Sharma Not Playing India vs Australia 5th Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25? Know Reason.

'Virat Kohli Should Be Out'

Virat Kohli should be out. He got away with one there. Steve Smith's fingers were under the ball. Should have been a golden duck. Kohli a protected species — steve cox (@okicox) January 3, 2025

'Third Umpire Saved Him'

Cleary, Virat Kohli was out here on duck , but third umpire saved him . No wonder he's luckiest cricketer in the world. pic.twitter.com/c4rMSBUCNT — ` (@GoatHitmann) January 3, 2025

'Kohli Saab's Test Career is Safe for Now'

Phew. Kohli saab's test career safe for now. pic.twitter.com/B5ijLS8zON — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 3, 2025

'Ball Touched the Ground'

Virat Kohli Not Out! The ball touched the ground just after he took the catch fingers rolled over. So close.#INDvsAUS — dipak sharma (@dipaksharma27) January 3, 2025

'Luck Favoured Virat Kohli'

Virat Kohli n excitement r inseparable... His presence make everyone excited as unpredictable the next moment result 😜 Smith catch was the best on 1 ball faced by Kohli but this time luck favored Kohli n given not out 😀#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #AUSvIND #AUSvsIND #Rohit #Virat pic.twitter.com/dZckvRPwLo — Cric_Lover 🏏 (@ankit_bhattar) January 3, 2025

'Looked Out to Me'

Virat Kohli, and the corridor of uncertainty. It's 2024 again. That looked out to me. Smith had his forefinger underneath the red cherry. Extremely lucky to still be out there. Hope he capitalises on this opportunity. — Hriday (@ChaudhuriUTD) January 3, 2025

Hilarious

