Steve Smith, Australia's most reliable batter, seems to be back at his best against one of his favourite opposition India as he adds another ton to his long list of Test match hundreds. After coming in at a tricky situation and facing some tough bowling and conditions upfront, Smith held his own way of concentration and cashed in phases to add runs under his belt and ultimately reached a well-deserved century early on Day 2. India vs Australia Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final.

Steve Smith Scores Century in WTC Final

Steve Smith loves batting at The Oval 😍 Third century at the ground for the Aussie star ⭐ Follow the #WTC23 Final 👉 https://t.co/wJHUyVnX0r pic.twitter.com/jnZP7Z757F — ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2023

