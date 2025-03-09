India national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma lashed out at wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for missing a run-out opportunity of New Zealand's Michael Bracewell during the high-voltage ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. The incident happened during the third ball of the 41st over. Michael Bracewell hits Kuldeep Yadav's delivery straight to Ravindra Jadeja at the backward point region. Michael Bracewell called for a single, and Daryl Mitchell responded. Jadeja was quick onto the ball and attempted a direct hit at the bowler's end. Kuldeep Yadav was not near the stumps, and Jadeja missed the direct hit. If Kuldeep had been there, Michael Bracewell would have been adjudged run out. India captain Rohit Sharma was not happy with Kuldeep Yadav and lashed out at him for not getting back to the stumps. Below is the viral video. Ravindra Jadeja Retiring? Fans Speculate After Indian Spinner Spotted Hugging Virat Kohli After Completing His Spell in IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

Rohit Sharma Gets Angry on Kuldeep Yadav

