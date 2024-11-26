Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, who is currently in Australia commentating on the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 shared a video on social media slamming a news house for publishing a 'fake article' based on his statements. In the video, Gavaskar revealed that he has not contributed to that article and also warned the news house to take down the article or he will be compelled to take legal measures. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Marnus Labuschagne Urged To Take Bold Approach Against India’s Pace Attack Ahead of 2nd Test.

Sunil Gavaskar Slams News Agency For Publishing Article Based On His 'Fake' Statement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Gavaskar (@gavaskarsunilofficial)

