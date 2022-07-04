Surendran Chandramohan on Sunday, July 3, became the first player from Singapore to score a T20I hundred. The right-hander smashed 100 runs in just 52 deliveries to take Singapore to a total of 203/7. But it was unfortunately in a losing cause with PNG claiming a seven-wicket victory.

