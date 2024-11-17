Suryakumar Yadav came up with a special gesture as he picked up and kissed the Indian cricket team cap after he had inadvertently stepped onto it during the IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024 on November 15. The India T20I captain was pretty elated as he celebrated with his teammates when he accidentally stepped on the Team India cap lying on the field. The 34-year-old reacted instantly as he picked up the cap and kissed it before handing it over to Rinku Singh. The video of this incident went viral on social media. Meanwhile, India dominated South Africa in the four-match T20I series, winning it 3-1. India Script Record of Hitting Most Sixes in a T20I Innings Between Two Full-Member Nations, Achieve Feat With 23 Maximums During IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024.

Suryakumar Yadav Accidentally Steps on Team India Cap, Picks it Up and Kisses It

