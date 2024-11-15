India have scripted history at The Wanderers Stadium as they hit 23 sixes in the first innings of the IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024 on Friday, November 15. The Men in Blue struck a total of 23 sixes, which is the most hit by a side in an innings in a game featuring two full-member nations, surpassing the 22-sixes mark that they had set earlier this year against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. West Indies and Afghanistan had struck 22 sixes as well in a T20I innings against South Africa in 2023 and 2019 respectively. Out of the 23 sixes, Tilak Varma hit 10 while Sanju Samson struck nine. Abhishek Sharma hit four sixes. Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma Script History As Two Batters Score Centuries in Same Innings For First Time in a Men's T20I Between Full-Member Nations, Achieve Feat During IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024.

India Achieve Six-Hitting Record in IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024

The 23 sixes by India is the most hit by any T20I side against a Test playing nation!#INDvSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)