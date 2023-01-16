It is no secret that Sanju Samson enjoys a massive following in Kerala, the state where he is from and Suryakumar Yadav's response to a fan, who asked about the wicketkeeper-batter from the stands during India's 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram is something you would not want to miss! The right-hander, who has gained the reputation of being Mr 360 for his exploits in T20Is, was fielding near the boundary when a fan shouted and asked, "Humara Sanju kidhar hai?" Suryakumar, popularly known as SKY, then made a heart sign with his hands on his chest, indicating that that player is in his and everyone's hearts and that they love him. The clip has gone viral on social media. Virat Kohli Does a MS Dhoni! Star India Batter Hits Helicopter Shot for Six in IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

