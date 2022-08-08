Netizens tore into Cricket Australia after Tahila McGrath, despite testing positive for COVID-19, featured in the India vs Australia women's cricket gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, August 6. McGrath tested positive for the virus earlier in the day and she was still cleared to compete in the match. This did not go down well with the netizens who minced no words in making their feelings clear on social media.

Check Out Some Reactions: 

Duplicity?

McGrath Asks Teammates To Not Celebrate with Her:

'Unfair'

'Demand Match Suspension'

'Absolute Clownery'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)