Netizens tore into Cricket Australia after Tahila McGrath, despite testing positive for COVID-19, featured in the India vs Australia women's cricket gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, August 6. McGrath tested positive for the virus earlier in the day and she was still cleared to compete in the match. This did not go down well with the netizens who minced no words in making their feelings clear on social media.

Check Out Some Reactions:

Duplicity?

Tahila McGrath represents a country that ensured Novak Djokovic was deported and not allowed to play in Aus Open for being unvaccinated and was called a threat. When it came to one of their own - it was okay to let her play with covid? — Karishma Singh (@karishmasingh22) August 7, 2022

McGrath Asks Teammates To Not Celebrate with Her:

Here’s a weird one at the Commonwealth Games Cricket Final. Tahlia McGrath has tested positive for Covid-19, yet was still allowed to play by the ICC. Tells her team mates not to hug her after her catch. @isaguha @clarebalding @Nick_Metcalfe @bbctms pic.twitter.com/FWvEgnnX7N — Joe Gibney (@joegibney15) August 7, 2022

'Unfair'

McGrath takes the catch but tested positive earlier today... Is player allowed to play the match even if tested positive? I am not sure if there is change in the rules but of not then i think this is unfair.. #INDvsAUS #CWG22 @ICC #CWG22 @BCCIWomen @AusWomenCricket pic.twitter.com/A3Z8YhiNV6 — Rajendra Patwardhan (@Rajendrap27) August 7, 2022

'Demand Match Suspension'

How is Tahila McGrath allowed to touch the ball despite being covid positive while players are still asked to quarantine in men's cricket. I demand suspension of the match — ` (@FourOverthrows) August 7, 2022

'Absolute Clownery'

can't celebrate w mcgrath/can't touch her cause she's covid positive but can stand in the team huddle with her can touch the same ball as her, or are they sanitizing the ball every time she touches it? absolute clownery — rushie #o5aka (@rushdalchawal) August 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)