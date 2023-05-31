BCCI has recently partnered with a new kit sponsor for designing the Team India jersey in their future endeavors in both white and red ball cricket. Amidst the release of the new practice kits, through a contest on Instagram, the glimpses of the jersey for white-ball cricket has been leaked. Alongside that, ahead of the World Test Championship 2023 final, the sneek peek of the concept design of the Test kit of Team India also gets leaked as well. New Team India Jersey: Adidas Gives Glimpses of Indian Cricket Team’s New Kit (See Pics).

Kit Sponsor Gives Glimpse of Test Cricket Kit of Team India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas India (@adidasindia)

Team India Jersey for WTC 2023 Final

How does it look 👀 ?? 📷 : Not Officially Released Just Designed. Wait for Official #adidasIndia Its More Exciting 😉 Drop a ❤ & Follow Us pic.twitter.com/lDZmRpHVvm — adidas India (@Adidas_India_) May 31, 2023

Concept Design of India's Test Cricket Kit

