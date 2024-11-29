The South Africa national cricket team is in a commanding position in the first Test against the Sri Lanka national cricket team in Durban. After wrapping up the Sri Lankan side to just 42 runs, Proteas decided to bat in the second innings and added a massive score to their total. Though the hosts lost some quick wickets early on, Captain Temba Bavuma stitched important partnership with Tristan Stubbs as both batters completed their centuries extending South Africa’s lead over 475 runs. This is Temba Bavuma’s third Test century. Temba Bavuma is also the third South African captain to score century against Sri Lanka. SL vs SA 1st Test 2024: Sri Lanka Fall to Historic Low After Shambolic Batting Display in Opening Match Against South Africa.

Temba Bavuma Scores His Third Test Century

That's 𝙘𝙖𝙥𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙣 Temba Bavuma for you 😌 A sensational second innings 💯 to put #SA in total command 👏 Keep watching the 1st #SAvSL Test LIVE on #JioCinema & #Sports18!#JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/lFyKFyrtQn — JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)