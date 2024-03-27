Travis Head has come out all guns blazing for SRH in his debut match in the IPL 2024 and smashed the Mumbai Indians bowlers to race to his half-century in just 18 deliveries. After getting dropped by Tim David, Head attacked Kwena Maphaka to score 22 runs off one of his overs and since then he has not stopped and raced to his fifty in no time. This is the fastest half-century by a batter for SRH as he goes past David Warner who did it in 20 deliveries. Kwena Maphaka Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About South African Speedster Who Made His Debut in SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match.

Travis Head Completes Fastest Half-Century For SRH

Travis Head smashes fifty by a SRH batter in IPL history - 18 balls. Previous fastest - 20 balls by Warner (2) & Henriques (1) #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/MSzCDuHvVM — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 27, 2024

