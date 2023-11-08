Glenn Maxwell helped Australia register a famous win against Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Australia at one stage were reeling at 91/7 in chase of 292 but Maxwell smashed unbeaten 201 off just 128 balls to guide his side home. Maxwell 21 fours and 10 sixes during his epic knock. Meanwhile, Maxwell's old tweet about '200 being a winning score in ODIs' resurfaced following his majestic knock. Fans started reacting and commenting under it. Take A Bow, Maxi' Netizens React As Glenn Maxwell Scores Match-Winning Double Century Despite Cramps During AUS vs AFG CWC 2023 Match.

Glenn Maxwell's Old Tweet Viral Again

Remember when 200 was a winning score in an ODI? #chaseitdownin20thesedays — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) April 23, 2013

Today!

Today — Aryan (@OxygenKohli18) November 7, 2023

Scored 200

This you tweeted before Sachin's birthday and today u scored 200 — AT10 (@Loyalsachfan01) November 7, 2023

Best Knock

Hello Maxi, you just played the best knock in the history of ODI CRICKET👏🏻🔥 — Keshav (@keshavtweets) November 7, 2023

Unbeaten 201

