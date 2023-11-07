Glenn Maxwell played one of the best knocks in the history of international cricket as he smashed unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2023 match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Chasing 292, Australia were reeling at 91/7 but Maxwell kept going to help his side register a famous win. During his fighting knock, Maxwell suffered cramps but he continued batting despite being unable to take a run at one stage. Netizens took took to X, formerly Twitter, and poured praises on Maxwell's gigantic knock. Here are some reactions. Glenn Maxwell's Double Century Hands Australia Famous Win Against Afghanistan in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pat Cummins-Led Side Qualifies for Semifinal.

Greatest!

🚨 It will be considered as the best innings in 48 years world cups history. Take a bow, Maxwell.#AUSvsAFGpic.twitter.com/tpDrotZqTg — Haroon 🏏🌠 (@HaroonM33120350) November 7, 2023

Take A Bow

Take a Bow Glenn Maxwell 🙌🔥 201* (128) This is - 1st Double Century by Non-Opener - 1st Double Century in an ODI Chase#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/el5sCmIVh2 — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) November 7, 2023

Greatest Knock

GREATEST ODI KNOCK OF ALL TIME Take a bow Biggggg show👑 pic.twitter.com/9SDwcBaSwR — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) November 7, 2023

Bow Down!

Best Ever

Maxwell. Oh my goodness. We have just seen not just the best ever world cup innings, but the BEST EVER odi innings of all time in my opinion. Take a bow 🫡🤯 #AUSvAFG — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) November 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)