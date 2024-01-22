UP Warriorz unveiled their new jersey ahead of WPL 2024 but with a twist. The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was inaugurated today and the post by UP Warriorz, featured the new jersey keeping the temple in the background. UP Warriorz had failed to make it to the final of WPL 2023 and would hope for a better outing this time around. This new jersey features the franchises' traditional yellow and purple combination. The colour of the collars, however, have been changed from yellow to purple. UP Warriorz Team in WPL 2024: Players Bought by UPW-W at Women's Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad.

UP Warriorz New Jersey:

