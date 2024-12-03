Urvil Patel, who made headlines last week after registering the fastest hundred in T20s for an India batter, has now slammed a 36-ball ton during Gujarat vs Uttarakhand Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024-25 on December 3. Patel's 100 off 36 balls, was laced with six fours, and ten sixes, where the batter eventually remained unbeaten on 115, helping Gujarat chase down a stiff 183-run target with seven-odd overs to spare. In five SMAT 2024-25, Patel has amassed 282 runs and is the third-highest run-getter this season thus far. Fastest Centuries in T20 Cricket, From Urvil Patel to Rishabh Pant, Check Full List

Urvil Patel Slams 36-Ball Century

